Prayer for today (1/23/18)

Our Father who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name. We praise thee O Lord! We thank you for the power of your word. Saturate us as we meditate on your word. As we read and study, cause your word to penetrate our lives. Cleansing, healing, restoring, making us new from the inside out. Some are in sorrow and despair. Some have needs without resources. Some feel as if all hope is gone. Whatever the situation, direct them in your word. Cause their hands to turn the pages, their eyes to see the verses, their mouths to speak the words, their hearts to receive and then praise will break forth because they will know the Lord has answered their cry. In Jesus name. Amen.
Evangelist Celena Williams, Dry Branch
