Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (1/23/18)

January 22, 2018 09:00 PM

Our Father who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name. We praise thee O Lord! We thank you for the power of your word. Saturate us as we meditate on your word. As we read and study, cause your word to penetrate our lives. Cleansing, healing, restoring, making us new from the inside out. Some are in sorrow and despair. Some have needs without resources. Some feel as if all hope is gone. Whatever the situation, direct them in your word. Cause their hands to turn the pages, their eyes to see the verses, their mouths to speak the words, their hearts to receive and then praise will break forth because they will know the Lord has answered their cry. In Jesus name. Amen.

Evangelist Celena Williams, Dry Branch

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Barberitos homicide scene cordoned off

    Warner Robins Police roped off the parking lot of Barberitos at 3123 Watson Boulevard after a worker was killed and another injured in an armed robbery Sunday, January 21, 2018. The unidentified gunman ran from the rear of the restaurant and escaped.

Barberitos homicide scene cordoned off

Barberitos homicide scene cordoned off 0:55

Barberitos homicide scene cordoned off
Warner Robins police work Barberitos crime scene.mov 1:42

Warner Robins police work Barberitos crime scene.mov
They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead 9:42

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead

View More Video