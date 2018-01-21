Prayer for today (1/22/18)

Master, we acknowledge that we are sin-filled creatures, rebellious and disobedient by nature. Please forgive us and renew in us a spirit of obedience to your will and your ways – for in our hearts we want to be usable instruments of your kingdom’s growth and development. In the name of Jesus we pray. Amen.
Johnnie Mae Holland, Macon
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
