Prayer for today (1/19/18)

Most Holy Lord, I see your works here on earth. I stand amazed at the beauty and magnificent scenes before me. Thank you for my joy that is not claimed by life’s sadness and disappointments. I thank you for keeping me in your wings of love. You are so very precious to me and I will forever be yours in faith, in hope, and in your behalf. Blessed be your name in all of the earth, I pray. Amen.

Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville

