Prayer for today (1/18/18)

When you are chosen out of this world you have to open up your heart within you. Going through this life you will find that you have enemies, but they don’t know that you are praying to God for them, too. When your heart is planted with love, it gets weary on the way, but you always have to remember what Matt. 10:22 says. “And ye shall be hated of all men for my name’s sake, but he that endures to the end shall be saved. In Jesus’ name. Amen.
Robin Faye Hart, Roberta
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
Comments