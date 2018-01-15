Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (1/17/18)

January 15, 2018 09:06 PM

Father, we are thankful for the storm that has come our way. It shook people up a bit, but we're OK. It make us pray. Lord, you are still good to us no matter what we look like today. You blessed us to be here to see another day. I must say thank you for sparing my life. Thank you for allowing us to trust you in the storm, not knowing how things would turn out, you took care of us in the midst of it all, thank you. Amen.

Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia

