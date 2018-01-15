Prayer for today (1/16/18)

Dark was the way. No night or day, and stars to guide man’s way. Then God spoke. To a world that God had made awoke. “There will be light of a new day.” Light burst forth. And animals did play, where the tall trees stand in a wondrous band. “Let man walk upon my land, and a woman to hold his hand. Let the sun light their way, God spoke with a smile on his face. And the life of man did take place. For it was good. To God I say, amen.
Brian T. Reid Sr., Gray
