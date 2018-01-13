Prayer for today (1/14/18)

Lord, help us the understand that even when it seems that you have forsaken us and our loved ones, that you know the importance of our discipline, you do not turn your back yo us. You are always with us. Bless us with ever deepening faith that you know which lessons will help us live our lives and bring honor to you and all those around us. Amen.
Elaine Nunley, Macon
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
Comments