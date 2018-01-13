Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (1/14/18)

January 13, 2018 09:02 PM

Lord, help us the understand that even when it seems that you have forsaken us and our loved ones, that you know the importance of our discipline, you do not turn your back yo us. You are always with us. Bless us with ever deepening faith that you know which lessons will help us live our lives and bring honor to you and all those around us. Amen.

Elaine Nunley, Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sad ending for Dawgs came in a flash

    The University of Georgia's overtime loss to Alabama in Monday's national championship football game featured a three-play span at the end that will be forever painful for the UGA faithful.

Sad ending for Dawgs came in a flash

Sad ending for Dawgs came in a flash 1:10

Sad ending for Dawgs came in a flash
After gun found at Bibb school, parents call for clear bags, searches, metal detectors 2:42

After gun found at Bibb school, parents call for clear bags, searches, metal detectors
Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 to win the CFP National Championship 1:27

Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 to win the CFP National Championship

View More Video