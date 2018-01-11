Prayer for today (1/12/18)

Dear Lord, the God of all caring and compassion. You have been, and continue to be, the most merciful and forgiving God. Help us the share the wonderful message of your mercy with others. Please take away our prejudice that would keep us from witnessing. Help each of us to be your instruments. May we be steadfast ambassadors for Christ. In Jesus’ name. Amen.
Johnnie Mae Holland, Macon
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
Comments