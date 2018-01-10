Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (1/11/18)

My life has a wandering force. I have seen the day. I have lived in the night. Mountains entered into my sight. The sea has rocked my bed. Around the world I have been led. What can I say, to the God that I pray. He has taken me from hate, to become a man with a loving fate. God has shown me a graceful state with a memory of love so great. I have a family so very large. God’s greatest blessing surge. My families love will last evermore. God has filled my dreams and faith. In the name of Jesus. Amen.

Brian T. Reid Sr., Gray

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

