Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (1/9/18)

January 08, 2018 09:00 PM

O Lord Most High, the heavens and the earth praise your holy name and we are grateful for the blessing of a new year. May we all strive to make it a year to give you thanks for all of the many ways you help us and show us the way to happiness and joy. You have brought us through the past year with many memories to cherish. You have also helped us face disappointments and personal loss. Thank you for your love and grace. In your mighty and precious name, I pray. Amen.

Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville

