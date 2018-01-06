Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (1/7/18)

January 06, 2018 09:00 PM

Plunge a quill in my heart. Then the quill shell start. Spell out the words in songs of praise. And to the love of the God I sight. As long as the blood is red, as long as the paper remains. As long as the thoughts are not dead, the words will be bold and bright. I have set down the words of my heart and soul. My words are there for man and God to hear. I will face God without fear. Amen Jesus.

Brian T. Reid Sr., Gray

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

