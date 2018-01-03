Prayer for today (1/4/18)

Most Holy God, we are humbled at the love that came down from a heaven to deliver us from sin and eternal death. Blessed Baby Jesus, born in a stable, to save us all and lived here with us teaching and guiding us in the way of you, our Father in Heaven. O how we praise him. Thank you for his precious love. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
