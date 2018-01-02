Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (1/3/18)

January 02, 2018 09:00 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Our Father, we come this morning with thanksgiving in our hearts. We can’t say thank you enough for all of your wonderful blessings. Have your way in our lives and please have mercy on us. We need you in a mighty way. No other help we know. You are the masterpiece. Amen.

Minister Wanda Green, Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Daron Lee makes history on Warner Robins City Council

    Daron Lee, the first black person to win a citywide race in Warner Robins, Ga., was sworn in to City Council on Tuesday.

Daron Lee makes history on Warner Robins City Council

Daron Lee makes history on Warner Robins City Council 1:06

Daron Lee makes history on Warner Robins City Council
Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 3:53

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win
Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory 0:18

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory

View More Video