Prayer for today (1/3/18)

Our Father, we come this morning with thanksgiving in our hearts. We can’t say thank you enough for all of your wonderful blessings. Have your way in our lives and please have mercy on us. We need you in a mighty way. No other help we know. You are the masterpiece. Amen.
Minister Wanda Green, Macon
