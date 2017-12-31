Prayer for today (1/1/18)

Father, I thank you for my life, that we sometimes take for granted. Just because we think that we get ourselves up out of the bed every morning, never realizing that it’s you, that causes life to flow through our bodies. It is your power that moved me this morning and I thank you for being here to help me to make every minute count in doing the right thing. Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
Comments