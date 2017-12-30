Prayer for today (12/30/17)

Dear Lord, The Advent Season reminds us that prophets gave your people hope for the coming of the Messiah. Joseph and Mary found light and warmth in the stable where he was born. Great joy surrounded the shepherds when they found the him in a humble manager. The Magi followed a bright star to find the new born king. This Christmas season we will remember that Jesus is the light and savior of the world. Amen.
Rod Callahan, Forsyth
