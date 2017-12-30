Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (12/30/17)

December 30, 2017 09:00 PM

Dear Lord, The Advent Season reminds us that prophets gave your people hope for the coming of the Messiah. Joseph and Mary found light and warmth in the stable where he was born. Great joy surrounded the shepherds when they found the him in a humble manager. The Magi followed a bright star to find the new born king. This Christmas season we will remember that Jesus is the light and savior of the world. Amen.

Rod Callahan, Forsyth

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

