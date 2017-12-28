Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (12/29/17)

December 28, 2017 09:00 PM

I heard a voice the other day. And I turned away. It was a voice I wished not to hear. I was afraid of what it would say. I ran and hid without delay. The voice would not let me flee. The voice would not let me be. Everywhere I went. The sound of the voice was sent. I excepted his blessings this very day. God has had his way. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Brian T. Reid Sr., Gray

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

