Prayer for today (12/27/17)

Father God, thank you for this season of joy and for the reason for the joy, the child that came to save the world. I pray today for all those who have sadness in their lives because of hurt, loss and grief. Help them realize that in you, there is joy even in sadness. May your love surround all of us and someday, every day will be like Christmas because of him who came as a baby and became a king. He shall reign for ever and ever, king of kings and lord of lords. Amen.
Harold Lemley, Macon
