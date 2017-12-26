Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (12/27/17)

December 26, 2017 09:00 PM

UPDATED December 19, 2017 12:39 PM

Father God, thank you for this season of joy and for the reason for the joy, the child that came to save the world. I pray today for all those who have sadness in their lives because of hurt, loss and grief. Help them realize that in you, there is joy even in sadness. May your love surround all of us and someday, every day will be like Christmas because of him who came as a baby and became a king. He shall reign for ever and ever, king of kings and lord of lords. Amen.

Harold Lemley, Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

