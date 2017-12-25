Prayer for today (12/26/17)

Most blessed Jesus, you came to us at a time of need. We were a world headed for loss and destruction. You were a tiny babe in a manger as the angels sang you a lullaby. You brought peace and joy to all who realized you were our gift from God. O how we honor you at this time when love grows in our hearts. For all of your blessings we give you our hearts and we will show this same love to others. Thank you for loving us just as we are. We need you every moment of every day. Christmas blessings abound. In your precious name, I pray. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
