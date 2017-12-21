Prayer for today (12/22/17)

Wonderful and merciful Father, I give your name all the praise and honor due to you. O Lord, you are so good to me. I thank you so much for all the times you brought me out. Without a doubt in my mind you were right on time. Thanks again, Father. There is something troubling me and I need your help. When everyone is so busy doing their own thing, never having time me, how do you handle that? What do you do when someone tells you that God put us together for life, but they never have time to call to check on you to make sure you are doing fine. God you called us to live for you, not to tell lies on you. Help us all with that problem, because that is a problem. Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
