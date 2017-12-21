Prayer for today (12/22/17)

Prayer of the Day

Wonderful and merciful Father, I give your name all the praise and honor due to you. O Lord, you are so good to me. I thank you so much for all the times you brought me out. Without a doubt in my mind you were right on time. Thanks again, Father. There is something troubling me and I need your help. When everyone is so busy doing their own thing, never having time me, how do you handle that? What do you do when someone tells you that God put us together for life, but they never have time to call to check on you to make sure you are doing fine. God you called us to live for you, not to tell lies on you. Help us all with that problem, because that is a problem. Amen.

Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

