Prayer for today (12/19/17)

Father God, in the name of Jesus, we come before you today praising your holy name for being our shelter in the time of storm. Lord, whether it’s a spiritual storm or physical storm we thank you for your promise to never leave us or forsake us. Thank you Lord. You are still God in control of every situation. Amen.
Minister Wanda Green, Macon
