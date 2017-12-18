Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (12/19/17)

December 18, 2017 09:08 PM

December 18, 2017

Father God, in the name of Jesus, we come before you today praising your holy name for being our shelter in the time of storm. Lord, whether it’s a spiritual storm or physical storm we thank you for your promise to never leave us or forsake us. Thank you Lord. You are still God in control of every situation. Amen.

Minister Wanda Green, Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

