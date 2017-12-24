Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (12/25/17)

December 24, 2017 09:01 PM

What a gift we all got on this Christmas Day,

A baby named Jesus to teach us God’s way.

Being born in a manger couldn’t be much fun,

And it doesn’t seem fit for God’s only Son.

But oh what a friend we have in him,

For he always loves and forgives all sin.

There is no greater teacher we could find,

For he is God’s greatest gift to all mankind.

So praise his name and shout glory to Thee.

For he only lived and died to save you and me.

Faye W. Tanner, Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

