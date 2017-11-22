Prayer for today (11/23/17)

Our Father in Heaven, hallowed be thy name. Father please help us to not want less than the best in our relationship with you. Help us to keep you first, even in the mundane. Help us to embrace our relationship with others with the same love you have for us. We give you thanks for this new day you have given us and ask that you will help us live it in a manner that will be pleasing in your sight. Through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.
Elaine Nunley, Macon
