Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (11/23/17)

November 22, 2017 09:00 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Our Father in Heaven, hallowed be thy name. Father please help us to not want less than the best in our relationship with you. Help us to keep you first, even in the mundane. Help us to embrace our relationship with others with the same love you have for us. We give you thanks for this new day you have given us and ask that you will help us live it in a manner that will be pleasing in your sight. Through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

Elaine Nunley, Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mentors Project director asks community to give local family a 'hand up'

    The Torres/Sanroman family was chosen for one of The Telegraph's 2017 Reindeer Gang features. The family of six is in need of bunk beds, school uniforms, shoes, coats and money for rent and car repairs.

Mentors Project director asks community to give local family a 'hand up'

Mentors Project director asks community to give local family a 'hand up' 0:49

Mentors Project director asks community to give local family a 'hand up'
Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers
Here's how you shouldn't deep fry a turkey 2:10

Here's how you shouldn't deep fry a turkey

View More Video