Prayer for today (11/22/17)

November 21, 2017

UPDATED November 20, 2017 10:26 AM

Father, you have given each one of us a gift to be used for your honor and glory. Thank you for that gift, and thank you for giving me opportunities to use my gift. I feel so unworthy, but yet so grateful knowing that you loved me enough to show me what you wanted me to do. Lord, I love you. Amen.

Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

