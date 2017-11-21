Prayer for today (11/22/17)

Father, you have given each one of us a gift to be used for your honor and glory. Thank you for that gift, and thank you for giving me opportunities to use my gift. I feel so unworthy, but yet so grateful knowing that you loved me enough to show me what you wanted me to do. Lord, I love you. Amen.
Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville
