Prayer for today (11/10/17)

November 09, 2017 9:00 PM

O Glorious Lord, as we live day by day, we know in our hearts that you walk beside us all of our way. No matter what we may face, you are right there to guide us. We only want to thank you, our Jesus, for helping us take the right path and make the right decisions. You are the way, the truth and the life. None other has the giving and healing mercies than you. Thank you with love, as I pray. Amen.

Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville

