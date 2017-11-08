Prayer for today (11/9/17)

Dear Father, we pray for our veterans who have served in war and peace time. We bring you our petition to comfort and to heal all who suffer the memories of dying friends in battle. Give grace to all who carry the scars of war in their minds and bodies. Sustain the family members and friends of those who have lost loved ones serving our country. In our Lord's name we pray.
Rodney Callahan, Chaplain U.S. Army (ret.)
Forsyth
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
Comments