Prayer for today (10/31/17)

Father, today I pray for our country, this country that I truly love. I pray that you open our eyes so that we can clearly see the destructive and divided path we are now traveling. I pray that you open our minds, so we may see a new path. A path that leads to peace, understanding and respect for all. I pray that you open our hearts, so that we not only feel our pain but feel the pain, the sorrow and hopelessness of others. And Father I pray that you open our hands, so we may freely give and receive all of your blessings.
Duane Harris, Macon
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
Comments