Prayer for today (10/24/17)

Our Father which art in heaven, glory and honor we give to you because you are worthy of our praise. We come to you with forgivingness in our hearts and a praise from our lips. Now Lord, look on your people and guide them, comfort the hearts of those who have lost loved ones. Let them know when their work here is finished. Lord, you know what to do to ease this pain. Lord help us, in the name of Jesus. Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
