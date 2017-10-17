Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (10/18/17)

October 17, 2017 9:00 PM

I give humble thanks to you my Heavenly Father as I continue to stumble through life making mistake after mistake. But yet, you have embraced me with your deep and unconditional love. Help me to continue to trust and believe in you. Help me to love and serve you with my prayers today.

Lucious Clark, Macon

