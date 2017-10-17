Prayer for today (10/18/17)

I give humble thanks to you my Heavenly Father as I continue to stumble through life making mistake after mistake. But yet, you have embraced me with your deep and unconditional love. Help me to continue to trust and believe in you. Help me to love and serve you with my prayers today.
Lucious Clark, Macon
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
