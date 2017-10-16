Prayer for today (10/17/17)

Lord, may our church be a place where we show love and respect to one another. Help us to value each member of our family and everyone we welcome into our service. We may not always agree; we may have different opinions, but we pray that we would extend kindness to others and seek to view them as significant, worthy and valuable. We choose to honor others in our church because we honor you, Jesus. Glory to the most high. Amen.
Johnnie Mae Holland, Macon
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
Comments