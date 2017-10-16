Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (10/17/17)

October 16, 2017 9:00 PM

Lord, may our church be a place where we show love and respect to one another. Help us to value each member of our family and everyone we welcome into our service. We may not always agree; we may have different opinions, but we pray that we would extend kindness to others and seek to view them as significant, worthy and valuable. We choose to honor others in our church because we honor you, Jesus. Glory to the most high. Amen.

Johnnie Mae Holland, Macon

