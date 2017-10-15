Prayer for today (10/16/17)

Lord, today we thank you for leaving us the Bible. In studying it we found how much you really love us. We learned that while still in our mother’s womb, you knew us and even then you molded and fashioned us for your purpose. We thank you for the Bible because we see how you strategically placed people in the paths of those who were seeking your purpose and how you continue to do the same today. Thank you, Lord, for the Bible’s guidance and direction. Amen.
Reginald Reeves, Macon
