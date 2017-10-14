Prayer for today (10/15/17)

Follow the setting sun when the world turns to night. Watch the darkening sky. There the moon on high. And the star lights the sky. With the heaven the moon and stars bright, I can feel the majesty of his might. Wherever I turn. I watch the world in its place floating gently in space. Then I look and I see a face, the face of God and his grace. Amen.
Brian T. Reid Sr., Gray
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
Comments