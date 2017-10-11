Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (10/12/17)

October 11, 2017 9:00 PM

Lord, we come before your throne today with praise and thanksgiving. We give you praise for allowing us to see the light of another morning. We thank you for watching over us during all the storms of our lives. Thank you for strength to make it through another day. Thank you for the blessings of family, freedom and fellowship with fellow believers. In the name of Christ we pray. Amen.

Rod Callahan, Forsyth

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ocmulgee Public Fishing Area now has water and some nice fish

    Ocmulgee PFA in Bleckley County, closed after sink holes drained the lake of water, has been filling with water. Georgia DNR biologist Tim Bonvechio says the habitat is well on its way to becoming a big bass fishery.

Ocmulgee Public Fishing Area now has water and some nice fish

Ocmulgee Public Fishing Area now has water and some nice fish 1:02

Ocmulgee Public Fishing Area now has water and some nice fish
Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says 1:42

Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says
Boy stranded on rocks at High Falls awaits rescue 0:12

Boy stranded on rocks at High Falls awaits rescue

View More Video