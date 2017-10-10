Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (10/11/17)

October 10, 2017 9:00 PM

Father, guard my thinking with your powerful hand. Sometimes we can let some stuff come out of our mouths with no regrets. Father, help me to pray and think before I try to give anyone advice, especially when I know that it’s not going to help. Give me wisdom when dealing with your people. Amen.

Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia

