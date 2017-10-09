Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (10/10/17)

October 09, 2017 9:00 PM

O glorious Lord, in you I find my refuge. In you I find peace and comfort. In you I know that I have been redeemed. In you, my Jesus, I am assured of your love and forgiveness. I am only human, but you, Lord, make me whole and see in me a worth that I do not see. You give me the spirit of love, kindness and care. These many things I count as blessings. Thank you with love, I pray. Amen.

Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon

Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon 3:05

Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon
Blazevich on Kirby Smart's message at halftime vs. Vandy 1:42

Blazevich on Kirby Smart's message at halftime vs. Vandy
Roquan Smith: 'We don't really listen to all the hype' 1:22

Roquan Smith: 'We don't really listen to all the hype'

View More Video