Prayer for today (10/10/17)

O glorious Lord, in you I find my refuge. In you I find peace and comfort. In you I know that I have been redeemed. In you, my Jesus, I am assured of your love and forgiveness. I am only human, but you, Lord, make me whole and see in me a worth that I do not see. You give me the spirit of love, kindness and care. These many things I count as blessings. Thank you with love, I pray. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
Comments