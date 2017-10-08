Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (10/9/17)

October 08, 2017 9:00 PM

Dear Holy Spirit, we know you did not create us to live in fear. We know, Lord, that you did not come to make us strong enough to carry the weight of the sins of America. You came to carry them for us. Forgive us for hiding under the cover of guilt when you want us to thrive in the warmth of your mercy and light of your love and care.

Buster O’Neal, Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Gardner focusing on improving every day

Gardner focusing on improving every day 1:28

Gardner focusing on improving every day
Means looking forward to senior season 1:04

Means looking forward to senior season
Lawrence ready for 0:57

Lawrence ready for "bittersweet" senior season

View More Video