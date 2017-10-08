Prayer for today (10/9/17)

Dear Holy Spirit, we know you did not create us to live in fear. We know, Lord, that you did not come to make us strong enough to carry the weight of the sins of America. You came to carry them for us. Forgive us for hiding under the cover of guilt when you want us to thrive in the warmth of your mercy and light of your love and care.
Buster O’Neal, Macon
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
Comments