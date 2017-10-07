Prayer for today (10/8/17)

I stare into empty space, in this world I was placed. In my heart is a memory of life’s grace. I pray the words I did say, will fill someone’s soul with a loving thought. The world will forget me naught. I wish and pray that the world will have love to stay. When God does reach my hand, a spark will fill land with God’s plan. And wake up the worlds’ brotherhood. The people will say, there is love I have left behind. Then the world can smile as God takes my soul in hand. Forever I say, amen.
Brian T. Reid Sr., Gray
