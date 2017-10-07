Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (10/8/17)

October 07, 2017 9:04 PM

I stare into empty space, in this world I was placed. In my heart is a memory of life’s grace. I pray the words I did say, will fill someone’s soul with a loving thought. The world will forget me naught. I wish and pray that the world will have love to stay. When God does reach my hand, a spark will fill land with God’s plan. And wake up the worlds’ brotherhood. The people will say, there is love I have left behind. Then the world can smile as God takes my soul in hand. Forever I say, amen.

Brian T. Reid Sr., Gray

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Middle Georgians race against breast cancer

Middle Georgians race against breast cancer 1:04

Middle Georgians race against breast cancer
Komen race participants spread hope and love 0:52

Komen race participants spread hope and love
Nelson breaks down Mary Persons win over Upson-Lee 1:33

Nelson breaks down Mary Persons win over Upson-Lee

View More Video