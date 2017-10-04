Prayer for today (10/5/17)

Lord, we come before your throne today with praise and thanksgiving. We give you praise for allowing us to see the light of another morning. We thank you for watching over us during all the storms of our lives. Thank you for strength to make it through another day. Thank you for the blessings of family, freedom and fellowship with fellow believers. In the name of Christ we pray. Amen.
Rodney Callahan, Forsyth
