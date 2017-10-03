Prayer for today (10/4/17)

All knowing, omnipotent God, you are the one I look to when there are unknown and frightening days yet to come. You are our maker, creator and our hope for all tomorrows. We praise your holy name and we thank you for loving us, especially when we do not deserve it. May our faith, our confidence, and our trust in you be increased through consistent prayer and reading your holy words. You have promised to be with us until the end of time. O what beautiful words are those. As we join hands and hearts, in your mighty name, I pray. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
