Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (10/2/17)

October 01, 2017 9:00 PM

Our Father, our Lord, we come once again in your mighty name this beautiful morning just to tell you thank you so much for your angels who watched over us as we slept. Thank you for protecting us as we walk through life. Please, Lord Jesus, will you remember the sick and those shut in and those in grief today. In your mighty and sweet name I pray. Amen.

Minister Wanda Green, Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

