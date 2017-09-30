Prayer for today (10/1/17)

All knowing and all loving Lord Jesus, at the moment of sunrise and a new day, I am reminded of the blessing of life and of your unending love. Our hearts weigh heavily in this time of loss and destruction, but one thing remains untouched, and that is your mighty acts of love and tender mercies. There is no place too far, no place too deep, no place too high, and no place too destroyed, that you cannot see us and rescue us and have mercy on us. Jesus you suffered and gave your life that we may live and have victory over death. You have told us that in this world, we will have troubles, but not to worry, for you have overcome the world. We thank you with our devotion and our love, and we will be in your care forever, until the end of time. In your holy name, I pray. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
