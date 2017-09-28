Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (9/29/17)

September 28, 2017 9:00 PM

The blessings of God are impervious to the cursing of the enemy. No one can curse what God has blessed. No one can stop what God has started and no man can close a door God has opened. Our God is an all-purpose God. Nothing happens without his permission and nothing in creation can prevail against one whom he has favored.

Arelishia Bridges, Hawkinsville

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Savannah Bananas want to 'Stop the Sizzle'

Savannah Bananas want to 'Stop the Sizzle' 1:45

Savannah Bananas want to 'Stop the Sizzle'
Irving throws a BBQ for first responders 1:28

Irving throws a BBQ for first responders

Wims on Eason at practice: 'It's nice to see a smile on his face' 2:03

Wims on Eason at practice: 'It's nice to see a smile on his face'

View More Video