Prayer for today (9/29/17)

The blessings of God are impervious to the cursing of the enemy. No one can curse what God has blessed. No one can stop what God has started and no man can close a door God has opened. Our God is an all-purpose God. Nothing happens without his permission and nothing in creation can prevail against one whom he has favored.
Arelishia Bridges, Hawkinsville
