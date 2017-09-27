Getty Images/iStockphoto
Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (9/28/17)

September 27, 2017 9:00 PM

Father, I remember when I needed prayer and I asked someone to pray for me, because what I didn't want to do was take matters into my own hands, knowing I could only make a mess especially when that person is already upset and angry. Father, at that time I was told not to trouble you with that little problem that I could handle it myself. Father, even though it's little it could soon turn into something big, and I didn't want that. You told me to cast everything I care about on you, for you care for me. Show me how to pray more for myself so I can stop asking other people — who don’t really want to — to pray for me. Amen.

Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia

