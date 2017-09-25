Getty Images/iStockphoto
Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (9/26/17)

September 25, 2017 9:00 PM

Lord, we come before your throne today with praise and thanksgiving. We give you praise for allowing us to see the light of another morning. We thank you for watching over us during all the storms of our lives. Thank you for strength to make it through another day. Thank you for the blessings of family, freedom and fellowship with fellow believers. In the name of Christ we pray. Amen.

Rod Callahan, Forsyth

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

