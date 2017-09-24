Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (9/25/17)

September 24, 2017 9:00 PM

Most gracious and loving Lord Jesus, I thank you for your tender mercies and your loving kindness. Your beauty surrounds us and we see it everywhere. Your amazing love greets us in the morning and gently guides us through each day. I thank you for answering our prayers as only you, Lord, can do. I have asked and received, and I have sought and found. Now, I only want to praise you with songs and with arms stretched out to you. With love for our fellow man, our neighbor, our friend, and our dear loved ones, with a thankful heart, I lift up your holy name, Jesus. Amen.

Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions

Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions 1:28

Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions
Georgia Bulldogs beat Mississippi State, 31-3 1:42

Georgia Bulldogs beat Mississippi State, 31-3
Isaac Nauta talks about his touchdown reception 2:10

Isaac Nauta talks about his touchdown reception

View More Video