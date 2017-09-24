Prayer for today (9/25/17)

Most gracious and loving Lord Jesus, I thank you for your tender mercies and your loving kindness. Your beauty surrounds us and we see it everywhere. Your amazing love greets us in the morning and gently guides us through each day. I thank you for answering our prayers as only you, Lord, can do. I have asked and received, and I have sought and found. Now, I only want to praise you with songs and with arms stretched out to you. With love for our fellow man, our neighbor, our friend, and our dear loved ones, with a thankful heart, I lift up your holy name, Jesus. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
Comments