Prayer for today (9/24/17)

To pray for something without doing all we can to help our cause, is a lot like playing the big lottery. It’s possible we might win, we dream of all the wonderful things we would do if we won, but deep down inside we truly don’t expect to win. Sometimes we must get up off our knees and go to work in order to make a change in our lives and then pray that God’s grace and mercy is own our side. Lord, please grant us your mercy and give us your grace.
Duane Harris, Macon
