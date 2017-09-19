Prayer for today (9/20/17)

I come today to praise and thank you for your grace, love and forgiveness. I especially want to thank you for the gift of prayer. You always answer our prayers, sometimes right away and sometimes when you know we are ready for your answer. I will always remember the prayer that you answered instantly when I asked you to let me get on an airplane leaving Vietnam that was already full. You made a way for me to get on that plane. Thank you for that answer to prayer and for all those that will be answered in time. Farther along, we'll understand why. All praise and glory to you, Heavenly Father, now and forever. Amen.
Harold Lemley, Macon
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
Comments