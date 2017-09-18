Prayer for today (9/19/17)

Father God we come this morning to say thank you for your many, many blessings. Thank you for our families and friends. Continue to bless all people in high places for they are making decisions for you people. Give them the wisdom, knowledge and understanding. We thank you for everyone. You are god of all people and we love and appreciate you for being God all by yourself. Amen.
Minister Wanda Green, Macon
