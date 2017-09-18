Getty Images/iStockphoto
Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (9/19/17)

September 18, 2017 9:00 PM

Father God we come this morning to say thank you for your many, many blessings. Thank you for our families and friends. Continue to bless all people in high places for they are making decisions for you people. Give them the wisdom, knowledge and understanding. We thank you for everyone. You are god of all people and we love and appreciate you for being God all by yourself. Amen.

Minister Wanda Green, Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

