Prayer for today (9/18/17)

My Father, today, as always, I seek your guidance, walking a path to you. Believing in your word, give me peace, O Lord when all the pains of this world try to take over my thoughts. When darkness tries to take my joy, I look to you Jehovah Raah, to guide my way. Even though I know the truth my eyes are still blind. Watch over me as I take every step. Let your light shine, not only on me, but through me. Amen.
Preston J. Harris, Macon
