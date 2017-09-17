Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (9/18/17)

September 17, 2017 9:00 PM

My Father, today, as always, I seek your guidance, walking a path to you. Believing in your word, give me peace, O Lord when all the pains of this world try to take over my thoughts. When darkness tries to take my joy, I look to you Jehovah Raah, to guide my way. Even though I know the truth my eyes are still blind. Watch over me as I take every step. Let your light shine, not only on me, but through me. Amen.

Preston J. Harris, Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police 1:14

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police
Coroner: Focus on the problems at hand 1:55

Coroner: Focus on the problems at hand
Family members can't understand shooting victim's death 1:48

Family members can't understand shooting victim's death

View More Video