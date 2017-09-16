Getty Images/iStockphoto
Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (9/17/17)

September 16, 2017 9:00 PM

Lord, I come again, thanking you for being Lord and Savior, my father and mother and best friend. You are good to everyone. Thank you for forgiving me of my sins and for loving us. Thank you for your word. If you are for us, who can be against us? Jesus, I love you with all of my heart, soul, mind and strength, It is in your name I pray. Amen.

Jane Sanders, Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

