Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (9/7/17)

September 06, 2017 9:00 PM

Father God Jesus, I come in your holy name this morning with thanksgiving and praises in my heart. Lord Jesus, will you please bless the staff family in a very special way. Supply their needs according to your will. Have mercey and help them in their daily walk with you. Keep their minds on you, Lord and give them the perfect peace only you can deliver. Thank you, Jesus, for another day’s journey. Amen.

Minister Wanda Green, Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

