Prayer for today (9/7/17)

Father God Jesus, I come in your holy name this morning with thanksgiving and praises in my heart. Lord Jesus, will you please bless the staff family in a very special way. Supply their needs according to your will. Have mercey and help them in their daily walk with you. Keep their minds on you, Lord and give them the perfect peace only you can deliver. Thank you, Jesus, for another day’s journey. Amen.
Minister Wanda Green, Macon
